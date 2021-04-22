JOHNSON CITY - Shirley Christine Hartley, 80, Johnson City passed away Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in the Franklin Woods Community Hospital. She was a native and lifelong resident of Johnson City and was a daughter of the late Goldie and Rosie Oliver Bowman. Shirley was a member of the Oakland Avenue Baptist Church. She retired from the Johnson City School System. Shirley enjoyed gardening, cooking and had a good work history. She also loved animals, especially her cat, Ozzy and her family and friends. Shirley will be looking down from above with much, much undying love. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Hartley; two daughters, Linda Mae Brown and Juliann Cole; a step-daughter, Rebecca Jane Peters.
Survivors include a son, Roy David Garland and Melinda of Johnson City; a step-daughter, Teresa Diehl and husband, Stanley of Johnson City; a step-son, Robert Lee Hartley of Johnson City; a brother, Cecil Bowman of Johnson City; two sisters, Patricia Miller of Jonesborough and Brenda Avery of Johnson City; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services for Shirley will be conducted at 2:00 PM Monday, April 26, 2021 in the Washington County Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12:00 to 1:30 PM at Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City and then proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends.
