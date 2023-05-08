ELIZABETHTON - Carolyn Bunton, age 75 of Elizabethton, TN, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 5, 2023, at the Franklin Woods Hospital in Johnson City. She was born Sept 4, 1947 to Zeno and Georgia Mae (Vines) Black on Lower Elk. She graduated from Cloudland High School in 1967.
She accepted Jesus as Lord and Savior in 1983. She was a faithful member of Meadowview Baptist Church.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her mother, and father, her brothers Jerry and Jim and sister Stella.
Left to grieve and cherish her memories are husband JR.; Son Billy Darren and wife Sharon of La Vernia, Tx.; daughter Tina and husband Gary Hodge of Butler, Tn.; brothers Zeno Jr. and wife Teresa Black and Danny Black of Roan Mtn, Tn.; brothers-in-law Delmas and wife Lennis Bunton of Butler, Tn. George and wife Velma Bunton of Butler, Tn.; sister-in-law Lorean and Billy Pearson of Elizabethton, Tn.; granddaughters Victoria Newcomb of Tucson, Az, Hunter and Kylee Bunton of La Vernia, Tx., Emma Hodge of Butler, Tn., sisters Bessie Moffitt, Jackie Wiseman and Alma Jones and her church family. Grand-dogs Poppy and TJ of La Vernia, Tx.
Visitation will be held at Mountain City Funeral Home from 5-7 PM on Monday, the 8th of May. Service will begin at 7PM. with Preachers Rev Richard Jones and Rev Dr. Alan King to officiate. Burial with Graveside service will be held at 11AM on Tuesday, the 9th of May at the Bunton Family Cemetery in Buntontown, Tn. Pallbearers will be Terry Moffitt, George Moffitt, Bob Ward, Marshall Estep, Mike Blevins, Matthew Blevins, Steve Elks, and Lowell Trivette.
Special thanks to State of Franklin Healthcare and Karing Hearts Cardiology.
At other times the family will receive friends at the home 381 Jenkins Hollow Rd., Elizabethton, TN 37643.