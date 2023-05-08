ELIZABETHTON - Carolyn Bunton, age 75 of Elizabethton, TN, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 5, 2023, at the Franklin Woods Hospital in Johnson City. She was born Sept 4, 1947 to Zeno and Georgia Mae (Vines) Black on Lower Elk. She graduated from Cloudland High School in 1967.

She accepted Jesus as Lord and Savior in 1983. She was a faithful member of Meadowview Baptist Church.

