JOHNSON CITY - Shirley Branch Coffey, 75, Johnson City, passed away Friday, July 1, 2022 at Lakebridge, A Waters Community.
Shirley was a native of Johnson City and the daughter of the late Fred and Margaret Morrison Branch.
Shirley was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church. She loved to sing and fish. Shirley had a special place in her heart for all animals.
In addition to her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her niece, Betty Joyce Crum.
Survivors include her brothers, Jim Branch and wife Betty of Johnson City, Freddy Crum of Erwin; nephew, Freddy Crum, Jr. and wife Andrea of Johnson City; ex-husband, Tommy Coffey of Johnson City; adopted son Travis Garland; several cousins and friends.
The funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 1:00 P.M. in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home with Pastor Curtis Hurt, officiating. The graveside committal service will follow in Monte Vista Memorial Park with pallbearers chosen from friends and family.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:00-1:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
In-lieu-of flowers the family asks for donations to be made to the Washington County Animal Shelter, 3411 N. Roan St. Johnson City, TN 37601.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the staff at Lakebridge and also Hospice nurse, Alexis.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601, is honored to serve the Branch-Coffey family.