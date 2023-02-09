LIMESTONE - Shirley Barkley Campbell age 85 of Limestone passed peacefully on Wednesday February 8, 2023. She was a lifelong member of Mt Bethel Christian Church and a member of the Limestone Garden Club. She was accomplished seamstress and loved to sew. She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law Julie and Wayne Dulaney, 2 sons and daughters-in-law Phil and Kathy Campbell, David and Brenda Campbell, 8 grandchildren Alex and Elizabeth Dulaney, Courtnay Campbell, Aimee and Nathan Lowe, Wesley and Kristina Dulaney, Adam Campbell, Lance and Heather Campbell, Brandon Campbell, Anna and James Mohler, 13 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Campbell, parents Niles and Helena Barkley, sister Margaret Loyd, 2 brothers Charles Barkley, Bill Barkley. The family will receive friends from 11am -1 pm Saturday at Mt Bethel Christian Church. The funeral service will follow at 1pm in the church with Pastor Lamar Garrison and Pastor Palma Bennett. The graveside service will follow Saturday in the church cemetery. The pallbearers will be Wayne Dulaney, Alex Dulaney, Wesley Dulaney, Adam Campbell, Lance Campbell, Brandon Campbell, James Mohler, Nathan Lowe. The family would like to extend a thank you to the Caris Hospice staff. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Mt Bethel Christian Church Cemetery c/o James Chandley, 828 Clear Springs Road, Limestone, TN 37681. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service are in charge of the arrangements.