BAILEYTON - Shirley Ball age 77 of Baileyton passed away at her home Monday October 3, 2022. She was a member of Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church having served in the nursery, Bible School refreshment department, as a Sunday school secretary, and served in the 5yr old children department. She is survived by her husband of 58 yrs Cecil Ball, 2 sons and daughters-in-law Richard "Richie" and Sheila R. Ball, Roger and Sheila L. Ball, daughter Rebecca Ball, grandchildren Kurt, Tyler, Emily, Abbie, Faith, Connor, Cecilia, great grandchildren Asa, Eli, Beatrice, Aiden, Zayne, Ezra, Sabrina, brother Gussie Richardson, sister Norma Richardson. She was preceded in death by her parents Lossie and Kitty Richardson, aunt and uncles Mary and Darius Garland, Roy Garland. The family will receive friends from 12-2pm Thursday at Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church, the funeral service will follow at 2pm in the church. Pastor John Herdman, Jody Jenkins, and Preacher Gene Lasley will officiate. The graveside service will follow the funeral service at Washington County Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Buffalo Ridge Baptist Church Missions Program, 197 Suncrest St, Gray, TN 37615. Jeffers Funeral and Cremation Service is in charge of the arrangements.