Shirley Anne Curde passed away and went to be with her Lord on April 10, 2022 after a long difficult battle with several illnesses. Born October 22, 1935, she was lovingly known as Moma,Nana, Curly, and Daisy Mae . She celebrated her 86th year of life this past year and will be missed by many in the Carter County community.
Shirley was a faithful member at First Christian Church in Elizabethton and a former member at Brick Christian Church in Watauga. She served as secretary at both churches.
She graduated from and played basketball for Elizabethton High School and Milligan College. For many years she then played softball in church and city leagues. She sang and led choirs and loved to be outdoors. Shirley worked at the Elizabethton Health Department for 36 years, then as Regional Health Department Director.
Shirley is proceeded in death by her parents, Virgil and Ada Bowers and by her loving husband of 59 years, Bruce Curde. She will be lovingly remembered by those left behind: Sister Nancy White, Brother David Bowers, Daughter Leslie Brockley (husband Randy), daughter Cindy Brown (husband Bob), Grandchildren Rachelle Ott, Jason Peters (wife Erin), and Matthew Ott (wife Brittany), Aaron and Anna Brockley and Amanda and Randy Brown, great grandchildren Jordan Seljouki, Natalie and Eli Peters, Madison and Kaleb Ott, and Wesley and Winnie Brockley. She is also survived by sisters-in-laws Dorothy McLain, Sonja Smalling (husband Doug) and Chris Greer, and her beloved dog, Buddy.
The service for Shirley Curde will be held at Memorial Funeral Chapel, on April 15, 2022 at 1 p.m. with Mr. Jeff Campbell, Minister and Mr. Michael Klaus, Minister, officiating; special music by Gene & Carolyn Estep and Ray Don Markland; Scripture reading and Eulogy: Jason Peters and Rachelle Ott. Honorary Pallbearers will be: David Shields, Leonard February, Jeff Case, David Mills, Jason Peters, Matthew Ott, Steve Pearson, Chad Perry, Randy Brockley, Steve Dunlap, Bob Brown, Mack McKinney and her church family. She will later be buried along with her late husband at the VA Mountain Home Cemetery in Johnson City.
Thank you to the wonderful nurses, doctors and staff at Amedisys Hospice who took such good care of Shirley through her final days.
Her EHS senior yearbook included the following quote that summarized Shirley’s life: “ Here is a girl with a heart and a smile that make the bubble of life worthwhile!” She touched and will be missed by so many in the Carter County community.