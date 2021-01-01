Shirley Ann Ku’uLeiAloha Mahnken Hambrick, age 83, passed away on Monday, December 21, at Four Oaks Healthcare Center in Jonesborough. She died peacefully in the care of her daughter, Reece Barringer, and son-in-law, Gene Barringer. Shirley was born August 21, 1937, in Honolulu, Hawaii, the daughter of the late William and Louise Mahnken. She was also preceded in death by her son, Clyde Thomas Roberts, Jr., and grandson, Dustin Mahoney.
She was a member of Jonesborough United Methodist Church, where she helped with the nursery and was a member of the Good News Sunday School Class. She retired from Pepsi Beverages Company in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Reece and Gene Barringer (Jonesborough); son and daughter-in-law Anthony and Janice Roberts (Northfield, Minnesota); grandchildren, Bradley (Annie) Barringer (Johnson City) and Joseph Barringer (Johnson City), Abby Roberts (Amsterdam) and Naomi Roberts (Northfield, MN), Bethany Roberts (Jonesborough), and great-granddaughter, Rose Barringer (Johnson City).
Shirley was a gentle, generous, supportive, and loving soul who chose positivity and saw the best in people and circumstances throughout her life. She adored the sun, gardening, and social dancing. She was a member of and loved participating in the Jonesborough Senior Center. She also appreciated her extended ‘Jonesborough’ family including the Tuesday Garden Club and the Schubert Club.
A special thank you to Four Oaks Healthcare Center of Jonesborough for the outstanding care, love, and compassion they have shown during Shirley’s last years. Gratitude also for Avalon Hospice Care during her final days.
Due to the pandemic, funeral and memorial services will occur at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Center for Dementia Research (http://cdr.rfmh.org/support.html).
Condolences may be sent to the Hambrick family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
