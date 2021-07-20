Please join us to celebrate the life of Shirley Ann Ku’uleialoha Hambrick (formerly Mahnken, Roberts) with family and friends 5:00PM on Saturday, July 24, 2021, at the Eureka Inn Courtyard, 127 W Main St, Jonesborough, TN 37659. Service followed by Hawaiian themed reception.
Casual attire.
In lieu of flowers, there will be a Hawaiian Giving Tree with contributions going to support JAMA (Jonesborough’s Area Ministerial Association) Food Pantry. Monetary donations for the pantry can also be sent to: JAMA FOODPANTRY P.O. Box 151 Jonesborough, TN 37659.
Due to the recent increase in COVID cases, and for the health and safety of all celebrants, we ask the unvaccinated to bring and wear their favorite face mask. Hawaiian themed masks will also be available.
Mahalo!
