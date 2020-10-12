JOHNSON CITY - Shirley Ann Brown, 76, of Johnson City, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Franklin Woods Community Hospital unexpectedly following a brief illness. She was born to the late Elmer and Rose (Wilson) Trapp.
Shirley was a life-long resident of Johnson City and a faithful member of First Free Will Baptist Church. She was a loving and devoted mother and Christian women. She loved Jesus, spending time with her family and shopping.
In addition to her parents Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Devoe “Leroy” Brown; and sister, Betty Mangold.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Sharon Shell and husband Duane; sons, Dennis Brown and wife Debbie, Bernie Brown and wife Kathy; grandchildren, Christy Walter, Dennis Brown, Mike Brown and wife Missy; great-grandchildren, Jeremiah Holder, Nathaniel Holder, Brandon Brown, Colin Brown, and Shadia Hammitt.
The Brown family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Wednesday October 14, 2020 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home from 12:30pm-2:00pm. A Funeral Service will follow at 2:00pm with Rev. Tony Trott and Rev. Gene Deaton officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral at Washington County Memory Gardens. Dennis Lee Brown, Nathaniel Holder, Logan Crawford, Dennis Leroy Brown, Jeremiah Holder, Bernie Brown will serve as pallbearers. Everyone who wishes to attend is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.
The Brown family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and doctors in the ICU at the Johnson City Medical Center.
In lieu of flowers, the Brown family has requested that donations be made in Shirley’s memory to First Free Will Baptist Church. 302 Colorado St. Johnson City, TN 37601.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Brown family by visiting www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Service 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601 is in charge if the arrangements. (423) 928-6111