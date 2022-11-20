JOHNSON CITY - Shirlee Gotterbarn of Johnson City passed away, Monday, November 14th in the Johnson City Medical Center.

Shirlee was the daughter of Edith and Karl Falk (deceased). She grew up in New York City where she graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and married Don Gotterbarn who was lucky to enjoy her company all those years. She lived with Don and her children, Lynne and Deborah, in Kansas, California, and Pennsylvania before making Johnson City her home. She participated in her community and went to college in all of these places.

Trending Recipe Video