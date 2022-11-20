JOHNSON CITY - Shirlee Gotterbarn of Johnson City passed away, Monday, November 14th in the Johnson City Medical Center.
Shirlee was the daughter of Edith and Karl Falk (deceased). She grew up in New York City where she graduated from Andrew Jackson High School and married Don Gotterbarn who was lucky to enjoy her company all those years. She lived with Don and her children, Lynne and Deborah, in Kansas, California, and Pennsylvania before making Johnson City her home. She participated in her community and went to college in all of these places.
After raising her children and working in industry, Shirlee opened a craft store to support her love of fabric art. She was an inspiration to so many, a unique and creative person. She shared her artistic enthusiasm, especially for quilting. During her 30 years in Johnson City, she took adventures in Australia, England, and New Zealand with her husband Don Gotterbarn where, with a constant smile on her face and a happy greeting for everyone, she scoped out every quilt store, helped form quilt groups and developed an international cohort of quilt buddies. One of her friends said of her that “She never knew a stranger. If they were a quilter, they were part of her gang.”
Growing up Shirlee was a member of the Queens Baptist Church in New York City and worked for the church of human kindness to care for humans and animals. She used her fabric talents producing charity quilts for children, regularly knitting hats, scarves, and gloves for an abused women’s center and local schools, providing blankets, pillows, and beds for animal shelters, supporting food insecurity centers, and helping the less advantaged.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her daughter Deborah Anne (Gotterbarn) Williams. Those family members left to remember Shirlee include Don, her husband of 62 years, daughter Lynne Johnson (Faron), sister Gerry Horner (Tim), brother Connie Falk (Karen), grandchildren Justin Foust and Ben Johnson, and 9 nieces and nephews. She was deeply loved by many, and the world is not as Sunny without her.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at at ww.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 is honored to serve the Gotterbarn family. (423) 610-7171