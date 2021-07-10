JOHNSON CITY - Shirlee Anne Silver Brown, 78, of Johnson City, passed away Saturday, July 10, 2021, in the Four Oaks Healthcare Center.
She was the daughter of the late Hugh and June Hall Silver.
Shirlee was a founding member of Central Baptist Church in Erwin. She graduated from East Tennessee State University and was very proud of her career as a registered nurse. In addition to working many years at the Veterans Administration in Johnson City, Shirlee’s nursing Career allowed her to travel and work at many fascinating locations including California, Montana and Alaska. She received the Indian Health Service award. She retired from Kanakanak Hospital in Alaska as the Director of Nursing.
Shirlee loved spending time with her family and her loving furry companion Chyna Cup. She also treasured the many hours of phone conversations with her beloved sister Brenda.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Brown; daughter, Vanessa .
Survivors include her sister, Brenda Stanin “Jim”; three daughters, Kelley Sadler “Linda”, Rebecca Eaton and Amy Walton Schwake“Cliff’; grandchildren include, Jeremy Rutledge, Megan Rutledge, Jason Erwin, Zachary Walton, Samantha Eaton and Dylan Eaton; nieces include Melanie, Mindy and Emerson Bowman and nephew Matthew Stanin.
Special thanks to Dr. Randy Hoover, Kim Jackson, Four Oaks Healthcare Center, Amedisys Hospice and Amy Lacy.
The family of Shirlee Anne Silver Brown will receive friends from 12 to 1 pm Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in the Tetrick Funeral Services Chapel. The funeral service will follow at 1 pm with Rev. Mike Anglin officiating. The entombment service will follow in the Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, (423) 610-7171, is honored to serve the Brown family during this difficult time.