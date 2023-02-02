JOHNSON CITY - We are saddened to announce the passing of Sherryl Motte, 67, of Johnson City, Tennessee. Sherryl passed on January 31, 2023, after a brief illness at the Johnson City Medical Center.

Sherryl is survived by her husband of 53 years, James R. Motte, and their children James (Amy) of Johnson City, Jennifer Sherman (John) of Johnson City, Jason (Caitlin) of Memphis, Justin (Kara) of Louisville, Kentucky, and Brelynn of Johnson City. She is survived as well by her eight grandchildren, Jonathan Motte, Joel Sherman, Haiden Motte, Ashton Motte, Margaret Motte, Sutter Motte, Lynnlee Motte, and Lawson Motte, as well as one great-grandchild Henry Motte. She is also survived by her brother Raphard Leon Cox of Stillwater, Oklahoma, and her sister Tammy Hanna (Johnny) of Greenwood, South Carolina.

