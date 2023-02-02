JOHNSON CITY - We are saddened to announce the passing of Sherryl Motte, 67, of Johnson City, Tennessee. Sherryl passed on January 31, 2023, after a brief illness at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Sherryl is survived by her husband of 53 years, James R. Motte, and their children James (Amy) of Johnson City, Jennifer Sherman (John) of Johnson City, Jason (Caitlin) of Memphis, Justin (Kara) of Louisville, Kentucky, and Brelynn of Johnson City. She is survived as well by her eight grandchildren, Jonathan Motte, Joel Sherman, Haiden Motte, Ashton Motte, Margaret Motte, Sutter Motte, Lynnlee Motte, and Lawson Motte, as well as one great-grandchild Henry Motte. She is also survived by her brother Raphard Leon Cox of Stillwater, Oklahoma, and her sister Tammy Hanna (Johnny) of Greenwood, South Carolina.
Sherryl, originally of Greenwood, South Carolina, is the daughter of the late Raphard L. and Doris L. Cox. Sherryl, a 22-year resident of Johnson City, was a member of Boone Trail Baptist Church. Throughout her life, she cared for children in the daycares she ran and more recently she drove school buses for Johnson City Transit.
The family of Sherryl Motte will hold a visitation on Saturday, February 4th, from 9-11 am at the Tetrick Funeral Chapel Johnson City. A graveside committal service will follow at noon at the Washington County Memory Gardens. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Motte family. Condolences may be made at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com.