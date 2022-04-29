UNICOI - Sherry L. Hyder, age 55, Unicoi, passed away Friday, April 29, 2022 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a native of Gary, IN but had lived most of her life in Unicoi County.
Sherry loved her job as a Cancer Data Manager, RHIT CTR for Ballad Health serving over 36 years. She had a love for all things outdoors and Christmas, she was gifted musically and loved her Tennessee Vol football. Sherry loved being a big sister, mom, auntie, wife and daughter and her family loved her dearly. Her faith continued to be strong during her illness and she was comforted by the Lord as her source of strength. She attended Lighthouse Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Billy and Nellene Woodby, Sherry leaves behind to cherish her memory, husband of twenty-nine years, Tommy Hyder; one daughter, Kayla Hyder; one sister, Connie Larimer and husband, Brett; one niece, Katie Larimer; her mother-in-law, Helen Hyder.
Sherry’s family will receive friends on Monday, May 2, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at the Unicoi Funeral Home. Pastor Jim Snell will officiate the 7:00 p.m. funeral service. Committal service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday in the Bell Cemetery, Limestone Cove. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:55 a.m. on Tuesday.
