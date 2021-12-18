JOHNSON CITY - Sherry Jacqueline Watkins Cox 74, Johnson City, TN went home to be with her Lord & Savior, Sunday November 28, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center, following a brief illness. She was born August 20, 1947 in Johnson City, TN to the late Ralph L. & Verna Lee Wolfe Watkins. Sherry was a 1965 graduate of Happy Valley High School. She was a former employee of Texas Instruments, Magnavox, Elizabethton VFW Post 2166 & Goodwill Industries. She was a member & former Sunday school teacher at Bible Baptist Church in Elizabethton & University Parkway Baptist Drive-In Church in Johnson City. She enjoyed playing golf, softball, throwing darts & playing in tournament for all 3. She loved traveling to support her grandson in motocross races. She enjoyed taking vacations to visit the beach in Florida & South Carolina. However, her favorite thing to do was spend time & enjoy activities with her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Lynn Cox.
Survivors include her daughters Brandi Cox of the home, Johnson City, Kimberly Cox Goodman & husband Allen, Gray and son Vernon “Skip” Depew, Johnson City. One brother Randy Watkins & wife Theresa, Elizabethton. Seven Grandchildren: Chris Goodman & wife Kayla, Gray. Kelly Goodman & Sean, Gray. Presley Walters & Ryleigh Cox of the home, Johnson City. One great granddaughter Maylee Goodman & twins on the way, as well as several aunts, uncles & cousins and one special niece Tiffany Watkins, Johnson City, TN.
A Celebration of life will be conducted, Graveside at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Monday December 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Joey Murdock officiating. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 a.m.
