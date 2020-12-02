TELFORD - Sherry Ann Lyle, age 58, of Telford passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020. She was born in Johnson City, TN on February 18, 1962 to Cecil Lee Shipley and Shirley Ann Gillen Nidiffer. She was preceded in death by her mother Shirley Nidiffer, stepfather R.C. Nidiffer and father Cecil Lee Shipley, and grandson Todd Gillen. She was an active member of First Baptist Church of Jonesborough. She graduated from Daniel Boone High School in 1980. She faithfully worked at Mickey’s Auto for many years. Survivors include husband Marvin “Mickey” Lyle 2nd, children Chris Gillen, Jessica Bowen, Gene Caldwell (Becca), Caleb Caldwell (Samantha), stepchildren Mark Mussler (Clark), Marvin (Mickey) Lyle 3rd (Jessica), Libby Lyle Theiben, and Michael Lunsford (Jessica), 18 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. Siblings include Donnie Shipley Sr. (Anita), Rose Mary Ellis (Jason), Roy “Cotton” Nidiffer (Sami), and Vance Morgan (Casey). She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a caring mother to all and will be greatly missed. Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Friday, December 4, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Jonesborough with Dr. Lester Morelock and Mr. Jeff Shipley officiating. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday, at the church, prior to the service. Services will be live streamed on the church’s Facebook page FBC Jonesborough.