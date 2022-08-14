WATAUGA - Sherry Ann “Alfie Mae” Burns, age 70, of Watauga, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was a daughter of the late Cecil Leroy and Vergia White Burns and was born in Carter County on July 14, 1952. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by several siblings.
Those left to remember and cherish her memories include four children, Linda Williams (Eric) and Terry Brewster both of Watauga, Jennifer Brewster and Jessica Brewster, both of Johnson City; eight grandchildren, Victoria Johnson, Joshua Williams, Michael Brewster, Jason Brewster, Nicole Whitehead, Mandy Whitehead, Alexis Brewster and Earl Fair, Jr.; two great-grandchildren, Zoey Johnson and Noel Rosenbaum; four sisters, Linda Hughes, Lucille Harness, Carol Kilby and Sandra Culbert. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
A celebration of Sherry’s life will be conducted at 5:00 PM on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to the Washington County / Johnson City Animal Shelter, 3411 North Roan Street, Johnson City, TN, 37601.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve Sherry’s family.