JOHNSON CITY - Sherri Lynne Miller, 67, passed away at her home in Johnson City, Tennessee on Tuesday morning, August 25, 2020. Sherri was born on September 13, 1952, in Mount Carmel, Ohio, to Delores Dumpford Donohoo and the late Kenneth Donohoo.
Sherri was a native of Ohio but has lived in the Johnson City area since coming to the area to attend college. She obtained her Bachelor of Science degree and went on to work as a Financial Analyst for King Pharmaceutical, which she enjoyed for many years.
Sherri was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Donohoo.
Those left to cherish Sherri’s memory include her mother, Delores Donohoo; son, Brad Miller; sister, Donna Culbertson; brother, Rick Donohoo; granddaughter, Ava Rose Miller; grandson, Terry Lynn McCully; two nieces, Christy Donohoo and Katie Goins; and a nephew, Scott Culbertson.
No services are scheduled to be held at this time.
Condolences can be sent to Sherri’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Ms. Sherri Lynne Miller.