“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith.” 2 Timothy 4:7
JONESBOROUGH - Sherri Dawn Adams Graves, Sulphur Springs, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, January 9, 2023.
Sherri was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County, TN. She was the daughter of Betty Ann Larimer Adams (of the home) and the late Billy Don “Pug” Adams.
Sherri was a 1979 graduate of Daniel Boone High School, where she was involved with ROTC, played basketball, lettering 4 years, was Co-Captain her senior year and was voted “Most Favorite” by her class. Sherri excelled in softball through her teen and adult years with several area teams, traveling also with regionally and nationally recognized ASA and USSSA teams in the 80s and early 90s.
Sherri was a member of Gray United Methodist Church. She lived out her faith each day by the love she shared to others sincerely and generously without reason or request. She always saw the good in others, had compassion to help as she was led to by her Lord Jesus Christ…her heart was huge! Many loved her as she did them.
Sherri adored her daughters Samantha and Casey and was extremely proud of their many accomplishments. She was thrilled at the birth of her grandson Remington Dean who she talked about often. She loved UT football, had a “sweet-tooth”, and immensely enjoyed talking to people. Sherri always had a good story to tell or memory to share. She cherished her Mom, thankful of her unwavering love, care and support all her life.
In addition to her Father, Sherri was preceded in death by her brother, James W. ‘Jimmy’ Adams, her grandparents J.E. and Alma Larimer, and Wilson and Callie Adams, plus several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Surviving Sherri (including her Mother) are her daughters Samantha Lynn Graves and son Remington Dean, Casey Marie Graves, twin sister Terri Adams Underwood (HH “Woody”), sister-in-law Rhonda Adams, nephews Donnie Adams (Amber), Brad Underwood (Stephanie), Curtis Adams (Porsha), niece Jessica Helsel (Matthew), 4 great-nieces and 1 great-nephew.
Due to Sherri’s request of donating her body to Quillen School of Medicine, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Announcement will be posted on social media with details.
