JOHNSON CITY - Sherman Lawrence Coffman, 75, of Johnson City, passed away on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at the Johnson City Medical Center.
He was a native of Johnson City, and a son of the late Samuel Ed Coffman and Tennie May Miller Coffman.
Though born in Tennessee, Sherman spent over fifty years as a resident of Baltimore, Maryland. During this time, he worked for GM Motors before retiring after 25 years with the company. In recent years, he had returned home to Johnson City.
Sherman had attended church at the Johnson City Baptist Temple. He also enjoyed spending his time outdoors, especially if he was fishing.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Bertha Greer Coffman; daughter, Loretta Coffman; brothers, Sam Coffman and Frank Coffman; sisters, Edna Tate and Louise Greene.
Those surviving include his daughters, Teresa Kyle and husband Ken Kyle, Robin Snyder and significant other Jay Bentley; son, Virgil Coffman; brother, Ralph Coffman and wife Nancy Coffman; sister, Betty Jones; grandchildren, Kenny, Heather, Christine, Jennifer, Preslie, Ramsey, and Jaslyn; six great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, cousins and very special friend, Betty Cogar.
The family of Sherman Coffman will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Tuesday, June 1, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 PM, officiated by Pastor David Greene. A committal service will be held the following day, Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at 10:00 AM in the Washington County Memory Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. Those attending are asked to arrive at the chapel by 9:50 AM. Pallbearers will be selected from Family and Friends.
