Sheri (Adams) Lakins, age 49, passed away on Thursday, March 3, 2022 after a long courageous battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Sheri was a graduate of Science Hill High School and East Tennessee State University. She worked as a social worker. Sheri was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church.
Sheri was born on May 16, 1972, in Johnson City, TN. She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Ann Adams. She is survived by her husband Darrin Lakins. She is also survived by her beloved son, Jacob Lakins. Sheri said Jacob was the reason she fought her disease so hard. She maintained a positive attitude and held strong to her faith even as her body failed her. Sheri was a true inspiration to many that crossed her path.
2 Timothy 4:7 “I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith”.
She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Jan and Mike Mould, brother and sister-in-law, Todd and Kacee Adams. Nephews & Nieces: Michael Paul Mould and wife Sarah, Ross Mould and wife Sasha, Kagan Adams, Kyden Adams, Kailey Adams and Jessica Mould. Aunts and Uncles: June Robertson, Patsy Adams, Phyllis Hayes and husband Dick, Johnny Johnson, Joe Adams, and Glenn Monroe.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on March 26, 2022 at 2:00 pm at Mountain View Baptist Church with Pastor Jim Cambron officiating.
For those who would like, donations in Sheri Lakins’ memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation. National Headquarters located at 6520 N. Andrews Ave. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309-2132.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Mountain View Baptist Church for their continued support of Sheri and her family. The family would also like to recognize the many care workers who supported Sheri through her illness. A special thanks to Miss Linda, Miss April, Miss Angie, and Miss Janeen.