LIMESTONE - Shentonta Faye Hardin, 75, Limestone passed away Thursday, May 26, 2022. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Erving Hardin & Juliette Pierce Hardin. She was a 1965 graduate of Unaka High School and East Tennessee State University. Shentonta was a retired Social Worker. She loved spending time with her family, going shopping and reading her Bible. She was of the Baptist Faith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons: Michael Todd Thomas and Clifton Gale “Pooh” Thomas and two grandsons: Kendell Aaron Hartman and Clifton George Thomas.
Survivors include Three Children: James Craig Thomas & wife Deana, Elizabethton, Cindy R. Thomas and fiance Chris Lowe, Limestone and Fred Raymond Thomas and wife Nikki, Elizabethton. Nine Grandchildren: Juliette Hartman, Landon Thomas, Lucas Thomas, Hayden Hartman, Grace Thomas, Alexus Stover, Abby Richardson, Brooke Jenkins and Allison Eastridge, Her Great Grandchildren: Colton Otto, Carter Otto, Chloe Otto, Callie Otto, Cooper Estep, Carson Estep, Cassidy Estep, Brody Thomas, Saylor Thomas, Stevie Thomas and Noah Woodby. Her Brother: Michael Hardin & wife Faye, Litchfield, Ohio, One Niece: Teresa Bennett and One nephew: Mike Hardin and many special friends.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, 2022 in Memorial Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow in the Blevins Cemetery (Stoney Creek). Active Pallbearers will be: Landon Thomas, Lucas Thomas, Robert Taylor, Chris Lowe, Craig Thomas, and Fred Thomas. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Amedisys Hospice and Erma, Ashley, Michelle, Jerry, Chaplain Ron & Steve, Heather and Dr. Jeff Hopland. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Hardin family