JOHNSON CITY - Shelton K. Lewis, 76, of Johnson City, left this earth for his Heavenly Home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, with his wife and daughter at his side.
A committal service will be held for Shelton K. Lewis at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Mountain Home National Cemetery Annex, 215 Heroes Drive. Friends and Family are asked to gather at the cemetery by 10:50 AM. The VA is requiring that those attending wear appropriate face coverings and adhere to social distancing standards while on the property.
Full obituary, memories, and condolences can be found at www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521