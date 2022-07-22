ELIZABETHTON - Shelley Lester Roark, age 71, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Monday, July 20, 2022 at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital, Huntington, WV. He was born to the late Lester R. Roark and Arrie Street Roark. Shelley was an Alumni of East Tennessee University where he received his Bachelor’s degree. He worked as an Environmental Specialist and retired from the City of Elizabethton. Shelley was a member of Milligan Free Will Baptist Church. He enjoyed UT Vols, Tennessee Titans, ETSU football, Nascar, Wrestling and watching Elizabethton High School sports. Shelley loved spending time with his family; especially his nephews and niece.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents; aunts, Zella Bailey, Leora Church, Bonnie Stevens, Edith Arnett, Eva Simerly and Virginia Simerly and uncle, Eckert Street and wife Ruth.
Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Sharon Roark; brother, Sheldon Roark (Tina), nephews, Adam Roark (Meghan); great-niece, Madilynn Roark; great-nephew, Maverick Roark; nephew, Jacob Roark; aunt, Vera Collins (Giles); uncle, Paris Street Sr. (Rebecca); special friends, Cindy Bunton and Judy Deloach and several cousins also survive.
A service to celebrate the life of Shelley Lester Roark will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, July 25, 2022 in the Sunset Chapel of Hathaway-Percy Funeral Home with Mr. Mark Street officiating. Eulogy will be presented by Adam Roark. Music will be under the direction of Joel Street, Sr. The family will receive friends between the hours of 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM prior to the service on Monday.
The graveside service will follow in procession to Happy Valley Memorial Park, Johnson City. Pallbearers will be Adam Roark, Danny Street, James Terry Cannon, Sr., James Terry Cannon, Jr., Joel Street and Jeff Davis. Honorary Pallbearers will be the Elizabethton High School Class of 1969.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Cornerstone Specialty Hospital Staff and Carolyn Cannon for all their loving care and support during this difficult time.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to Milligan Free Will Baptist Church, 1471 Milligan Hwy, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Online condolences may be shared with the family and viewed on our website at www.hathawaypercy.com. Hathaway-Percy Funeral and Cremation Services are honored to serve the Roark family. Office: 423-543-5544