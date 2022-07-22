ELIZABETHTON - Shelley Lester Roark, age 71, of Elizabethton, TN passed away Monday, July 20, 2022 at Cornerstone Specialty Hospital, Huntington, WV. He was born to the late Lester R. Roark and Arrie Street Roark. Shelley was an Alumni of East Tennessee University where he received his Bachelor’s degree. He worked as an Environmental Specialist and retired from the City of Elizabethton. Shelley was a member of Milligan Free Will Baptist Church. He enjoyed UT Vols, Tennessee Titans, ETSU football, Nascar, Wrestling and watching Elizabethton High School sports. Shelley loved spending time with his family; especially his nephews and niece.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents; aunts, Zella Bailey, Leora Church, Bonnie Stevens, Edith Arnett, Eva Simerly and Virginia Simerly and uncle, Eckert Street and wife Ruth.