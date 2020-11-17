2nd Timothy 4 – 7-8
I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith:
Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.
ELIZABETHTON - Shelby Jean Reece Hyder, 78, Elizabethton went to be with her Lord Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born January 28, 1942 in Johnson City to the late Hubert K. & Florence Gouge Reece. Shelby was a 1959 graduate of Unicoi County High School and attended East Tennessee State University. She was a Chief Accountant at the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center. She was a member of Oak Street Baptist Church and the Gleanors Sunday School Class. She was also a member of the church choir. Shelby was the church accountant for a number of years.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years Haskiel “Hack” Hyder and an infant sister Roberta Reece.
Survivors include her sons & Daughters-In-law: Steve & Sherry Hyder and Greg & Tina Hyder Grandsons: Trevor & Kala Hyder and Drew Hyder and special friend Lauren all of Elizabethton. Her Great Granddaughters : Natalie and Meredith Hyder, Her Step-Grandchildren: Faith Stewart and Gabe Reece, Her Step Great Grandchild Ezra. Her sister: Sandra Harris & husband Donnie. Nephew Loren Harris & wife Cindy. Her great niece & nephew Camern (Victoria) and Asher Harris and Kenidy Harris. Her special friends: Louise Hyder, Judy Richardson, Carol Blevins, Lois Myers and her church family.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Shelby Hyder will be conducted at 7 p.m. Thursday in the Oak Street Baptist Church with Dr. Chris Shumate and Rev. Bruce Hendrich officiating. Graveside Service and Interment will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday November 20, 2020 in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Music will be provided by Loren Harris and Chris & Michelle Shumate. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family. In lieu of flowers, those who prefer ,memorials may be made to We Love Our Church % Oak Street Baptist Church, 804 Oak Street ,Elizabethton, Tenn. 37643. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to the staff of ICU 2600 wing, Johnson City Medical Center and the Staff of Sycamore Shoals Hospital Dr. Jonathan Bremer, Dr. Shobha ,Dr. Chakraborty & staff of the Cancer Center. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday. The family will also receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Oak Street Baptist Church. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Friday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com. Service will be live streamed on the Oak Street Baptist Facebook page.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Hyder family