JOHNSON CITY - Shelby Jane Orten, age 84, of Johnson City, TN, transitioned peacefully from this earthly plane on Friday, March 24, 2023 at her home. Shelby was born on November 22, 1938 in Washington County, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Roy and Gladys King.

Shelby grew up in Johnson City, TN and lived in Connecticut for over 40 years, returning home to TN after the passing of her husband, Claude Orten in 1999. Blessed with a talent for music, she loved to play the guitar and sing. She wrote songs and poetry and was honored in 2000 by the International Poetry Society for her poem “Leave the Rest Behind.” She was an avid reader and enjoyed painting, making jewelry, doll making, embroidery, crochet, thrifting and going to yard sales. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.

