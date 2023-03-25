JOHNSON CITY - Shelby Jane Orten, age 84, of Johnson City, TN, transitioned peacefully from this earthly plane on Friday, March 24, 2023 at her home. Shelby was born on November 22, 1938 in Washington County, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Roy and Gladys King.
Shelby grew up in Johnson City, TN and lived in Connecticut for over 40 years, returning home to TN after the passing of her husband, Claude Orten in 1999. Blessed with a talent for music, she loved to play the guitar and sing. She wrote songs and poetry and was honored in 2000 by the International Poetry Society for her poem “Leave the Rest Behind.” She was an avid reader and enjoyed painting, making jewelry, doll making, embroidery, crochet, thrifting and going to yard sales. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her family.
Including her parents, Shelby is preceded in death by her husband, Claude Orten, daughter Shelby Papp, grandson Fred Papp and granddaughters Angela Papp and Jessica Papp, as well as her brothers, Buford King and wife Anna, Bill King and wife Ollie, Andrew “Buddy” King, and Doug King and sister Joanne Avada Ginley and brother-in-law, Robert Ginley.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Sheila Nolder of the home, son-in-law, Robert Nolder of Florida; brother, Lytle “Dean” King and wife Linda; sisters-in-law, Janice King and Pat King; and many nieces and nephews.
At Shelby’s request, a funeral will not be held. An intimate celebration of her life is planned for the future.
The family wishes to thank Tracey Wilson and Alzheimer’s Tennessee for their encouragement and helpful resources; also to Michelle Taylor and the Gentiva Hospice staff for walking alongside the family on the journey. Special thanks also to various caregivers for excellent, loving, private care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Tennessee at alztennessee.org.
LEAVE THE REST BEHIND
Where does the sunshine go as the day begins to close? Does it shine somewhere else? I guess that no one knows. Where do the birds go when it’s dark? To trees, or on the ground? I just know you’ll find them singing when the sun again comes ‘round. The answers to these questions are not easy ones to find, so enjoy the sunshine and the birds, and leave the rest behind.
A little child may ask you, “Where does the water flow? Does it turn to nothing, or to the ocean go? I know these seem like mysteries and sometimes bog our minds; enjoy the beauty that you see and leave the rest behind.
The road of life we travel will one day come to an end, so enjoy every day you have, around each curve and bend. And when our Savior calls for us, the straight road we will find. Walk with Him down the road ‘til then, and leave the rest behind.