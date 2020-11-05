KINGSPORT - Shelby Gene Grindstaff, 58, of Kingsport, passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Holston Manor.
He was a native of Johnson City, and a son of the late William and Georgia Pierce Grindstaff.
Shelby will be remembered for his kind and caring personality, and his willingness to do anything for anybody when he could.
He was a gifted craftsman, finding a love for woodworking by working alongside his father as a child. More recently, he had engaged in this craft with his wife Lori. The two of them passed many days together refinishing and repurposing old furniture to give it a second life.
In addition to his parents, Shelby is preceded in death by one brother, Jack Grindstaff.
Those surviving include: his wife, Lori Stansberry Grindstaff; children, Caleb Grindstaff and Tristan Grindstaff; siblings, Johnny Grindstaff, Ruth Stillwagon, Judy Blankenship, Pauline Gillis, and Edith Grindstaff; as well as several nieces and nephews.
In accordance with Shelby’s wishes, the family will hold services privately.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the family. (423) 282-1521