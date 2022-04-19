FLOWERY BRANCH, GA - Shelby Davis Gage, age 85, of Flowery Branch, Georgia, passed away Saturday, April 16, 2022, at her residence. Shelby was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Wade Gage, her parents, Elmer and Bertha Davis, and treasured brothers-in-law, aunts, uncles and niece.
She was born March 26, 1937, in Unicoi County, TN and was a graduate of Unicoi County High School. Shelby was a homemaker and cared for her husband, Wade, for many years during his illness. She was a committed follower of Christ and attended Free Chapel in Gainesville, GA when able.
Shelby is survived by her two children, Emily Fletcher and husband Andy of Buford, Georgia, and Mark Gage and wife Kimberly of Saluda, NC; seven grandchildren, Carson Fletcher, Gage Fletcher, Allison Fletcher, Reagan Gage, Ellie Gage, Victoria Gage and Anna Gage; her sister, Alma Shell; her brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Scott and Jackie Collis of Colfax, NC; her sister-in-law, Kathy Gage of Johnson City, TN; niece: Rhonda Stack and her husband Ronnie of Colfax, NC; great niece, Ashley Ogburn and husband Weston of Garner, NC, beloved cousins.
The family of Shelby Davis Gage will greet friends to share memories on Saturday, April 23, 2022, from 1:00 PM until a Celebration of Shelby’s Life at 2:00 PM in the Sunrise Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Services, Johnson City with Brad Davis officiating. A graveside service will be held immediately after at the Garland Family Cemetery in Unicoi. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604, is honored to serve the Gage family. (423) 610-7171