BLOUNTVILLE - Shelburne Ferguson, Jr., 80, born June 12, 1941, passed away peacefully at his home on July 24, 2021, surrounded by his wife and children. Born and reared in Sullivan County, Tennessee, he called Kingsport home.
He attended Andrew Jackson Elementary, John Sevier Junior High and Ross Robinson Middle Schools and completed his secondary education at Dobyns-Bennett High School, Class of 1959. He attended Stetson University in Deland, Florida and completed his Bachelor of Arts with Majors in English and Sociology at Milligan College in 1963. He graduated from the University of Tennessee, College of Law with a Juris Doctorate in 1965.
He immediately began practicing law working with John McLellan, Jr. Shelburne then partnered with Bruce Shine for a number of years, focusing on labor law and serving as general counsel for several unions. He served his Alma Mater, Milligan College, as Executive Vice President and General Counsel from 1983-1987. His career then led him to Hunter, Smith & Davis where he was Attorney of Counsel with a focus on Corporate & Business Law for several years. He returned to private practice and retired in 2019.
In addition to practicing law, Shelburne was a partner in Tennessee Partner’s which successfully promoted Bob Barker’s Fun and Games Show across the United States and Canada in the late 1970’s-early 1980’s. Shelburne’s interests were many, but he especially loved writing a weekly column in the Business Section of the Sunday Edition of the Kingsport Times News which he did from 2004 until December 2020. Shelburne was significantly involved in his community having served on numerous boards for nonprofits as well as in his church as an elder, chairman of the Church Board and Sunday School teacher.
Following the family tradition set forth by his father, grandfather and great-grandfathers, Shelburne was a lifelong believer in the principles set forth in the restoration movement of the Christian Church. He was often encouraged to become a minister throughout his life and felt that he did in the non-traditional way by the numerous clients he helped in his Family Law practice. He was a member and attended Celebration Church in Blountville, TN.
Shelburne was preceded in death by his parents, Shelburne and Juanita Lowe Ferguson, as well as his sister and brother-in-law, Rosemary and Curt Dixon.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart, Beulah Ann Mercer Ferguson whom he was married to for 56 years. His children, Ann Ferguson-Carson (Ernie) of Abingdon, VA; Christe Ferguson of Johnson City; Shelburne Ferguson III (Julie) of Kingsport; Aaron Ferguson (Heather) of Huntington, WV. His 10 grandchildren, Duran Ferguson, David Alexander, Jordan Alexander (Brittany), Andrel Anderson Jr. “AJ”, Alexandra Anderson Cockrell (Anthony); Shelburne Ferguson IV; Zachary Ferguson, Cameron Ferguson, Evan Ferguson, Avery Grace Ferguson; 5 step-grandchildren Duran, Brittany, and Jasmine Carson, Mason and Carter Sanders, and his 8 great-grandchildren Dereon and Zayden Alexander, Alexis and Jamari Alexander, Andrel III “Trip” and Atreyu Anderson, KarlyRose Gadson, Anthony Cockrell III; 2 step-great grandchildren Landon and Isley Cockrell. His nephews Curt Dixon (Wendy) and Chris Dixon (Mutka). In addition, he leaves a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and sisters and brothers-in-law. Special “almost” great-grandchildren, Emma Stanton, Annabelle and Ashton Haga as well as life-long friends Larry and Nancy Huff, Davenport, FL.
The family wishes to thank Amedisys Home Health and Hospice for their services and to RestoreLife USA for the work they perform and hopefully the strides they make in medical research for the future.
The family will be forever grateful for the prayers and support of family and friends during the time of Shelburne’s illness. Words cannot express the loving kindness shown to Shelburne by Hannah Thorne, his “almost” granddaughter, who served as Shelburne’s caregiver for months prior to his death.
If desired, donations may be made in Shelburne’s memory to Girls Inc. of Kingsport, TN; 2nd Harvest Food Bank of NE TN; or the charity of one’s choice.
A celebration of life service will be held at 4:00 pm at Celebration Church Worship Center in Blountville, TN on Sunday, August 1, 2021. The family will receive friends from 2-4 pm. Masks are encouraged.