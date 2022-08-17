ERWIN - Sheila M. Runion Story, Age 68, of Erwin passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at NHC Health Care in Johnson City. A native of Erwin, Sheila is a daughter of Nan Runion and the late Thomas Jefferson “TJ” Runion. She was a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church. She loved gardening and flowers and decorating for holidays. Halloween was her favorite. She really enjoyed her trick-or-treaters. In addition to her father, Sheila is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Wayne Story and her grandson, Dain Horn.

Sheila M. Runion Story has left behind to cherish her memory: mother, Nan Runion, of Erwin; sister, Patty Wilcox and husband Ronnie, of Hampton, SC; son, Wayne Story, of Knoxville; daughters: Andrea Viles and husband, Phillip, of Chattanooga, and Jenny Shelton and husband Tim of Unicoi; grandsons: Darren Shelton, Ian Shelton, Durk Horn, Ashton Story and Garrett Shelton; and great-grandchildren: London Horn, McKinley Horn and Brooklynn Shelton.

