ERWIN - Sheila M. Runion Story, Age 68, of Erwin passed away on Monday, August 15, 2022, at NHC Health Care in Johnson City. A native of Erwin, Sheila is a daughter of Nan Runion and the late Thomas Jefferson “TJ” Runion. She was a member of Ninth Street Baptist Church. She loved gardening and flowers and decorating for holidays. Halloween was her favorite. She really enjoyed her trick-or-treaters. In addition to her father, Sheila is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Wayne Story and her grandson, Dain Horn.
Sheila M. Runion Story has left behind to cherish her memory: mother, Nan Runion, of Erwin; sister, Patty Wilcox and husband Ronnie, of Hampton, SC; son, Wayne Story, of Knoxville; daughters: Andrea Viles and husband, Phillip, of Chattanooga, and Jenny Shelton and husband Tim of Unicoi; grandsons: Darren Shelton, Ian Shelton, Durk Horn, Ashton Story and Garrett Shelton; and great-grandchildren: London Horn, McKinley Horn and Brooklynn Shelton.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Sheila M. Runion Story in a graveside committal service to be held at 12:00 pm on Friday, August 19, 2022 in Evergreen Cemetery. Dr. Chris Ward will officiate. Those attending the committal service should meet at Evergreen Cemetery by11:50 am on Friday for the service.
These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Sheila M. Runion Story through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N Main Ave., Erwin, TN 37650.