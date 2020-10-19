DO NOT CRY FOR ME
I am happy, do not cry for me,
For I have ran the race. Fought the fight;
I have loved all loves with all my might.
Do not cry for me now.
I am soaring with the eagles,
I am lying on the clouds,
I am singing in the wind, I am happy in the mountains,
I am rejoicing with my friends,
I am touching the Father’s face;
He is holding me tight.
I am at peace…I am not alone…
And I am home!
ERWIN - Sheila Jones Jenkins, age 62, of Erwin, passed away on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at her home in the arms of her loving family after a very courageous battle with cancer. A native of Johnson City, Sheila is a daughter of Earl Jones and the late Pauline (Gouge) Jones. She was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed traveling and being at the beach. In addition to her mother, Sheila is preceded in death by her daughter, Lorie Ann Starnes.
In addition to her father, Sheila Jones Jenkins leaves behind to cherish her memory: Daughter: Katie Edwards and husband, Rusty; Grandsons: Derrick Peterson, Carter Edwards;
Brothers: Ronnie Jones and wife, Phyllis, Danny Jones; Several nieces and nephews; And special friend: Rocky Cochran.
The family would like to say a special thank you for the great care Sheila received from Dr. Chakraborty and the staff at Ballad Health Cancer Care, Johnson City.
The family will hold a celebration of life gathering for Sheila at the Bramble, 206 Gay Street, Erwin, TN 37650, on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net <http://www.valleyfuneralhome.net> or on our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Sheila Jones Jenkins through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.