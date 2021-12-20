Sheila Dean Slemons, 56, passed away on December 19, 2021, following a brief illness. The daughter of the late Paul Mack & Mable Willis, Sheila was born on May 28, 1965, in Greene County, Tennessee.
Sheila was a native of East Tennessee and worked in Washington County Schools for many years. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, caregiver and friend to all who knew her. She loved her farm animals and country music, taking great joy in family gatherings. Giving special care to anyone who needed it was Sheila’s lifelong gift.
Survivors include her husband of 37 years, Benton Slemons, son, Bradley Slemons and friend Jennifer Lawrence, daughter and son-in-law, Heather and Adam Depew, grandchildren, Dixie Depew, Brandon and Bryson Slemons, many nieces and nephews, sisters, Joan Dixon, Connie Broyles, Teresa (Randall) Mosley, and brothers, Tim (Rena) Willis, and Flo Willis.
In addition to her parents, Sheila was also preceded in death by her brother, Nickie Willis.
Visitation will be held at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, with the funeral service beginning at 7:00. Graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 23, 2021, at 11:00 AM, at Mt. Wesley Cemetery.
Reverend Jeremy Dykes will be officiating.
Pallbearers will be Curtis Chase, Chris Greenway, Ben Milhorn, Chase Broyles, Alonzo Wiuis, Trevor Petrey, Donald Depew and Bruce McKee.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mt. Wesley Cemetery Upkeep Fund or to a charity of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to the Slemons family online at www.dillow-taylor.com
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN. 753-3821