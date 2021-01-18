JOHNSON CITY - Sheena Margaret Clarke, age 88, Johnson City, passed away January 12, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Clarke was born in County of Kent, England to the late Norman and Jean Foster. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Eric Clarke.
Left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Karen Clarke; son, Brett Clarke (Irene Lewis); grandchildren, Justin Clarke and Meaghan Luce (Bryan); and great grandchildren, Dylan Luce and Jordyn Luce.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
