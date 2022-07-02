UNICOI - Shawn Roger Hall, 46 of Unicoi, died on Saturday, June 25, 2022 at the Johnson County Community Hospital following a four wheeling accident. He was a native of Mesa, Arizona, son of Earl Hall and Carol Lawler.
He was most at home in East Tennessee.
Shawn was a veteran of the Iraq War, having served in both the U. S. Marine Corps and the U. S. Army.
He was a former heavy equipment operator in the U. S. oil fields.
Shawn was a graduate of Washington College Academy.
He was a student, and had just transferred to ETSU from the University of Texas Arlington.
Shawn loved life, his family and his pets. He was a selfless and loving father.
His smile was infectious, and he had a laugh that warmed a room.
Shawn was preceded by his grandparents both maternal and paternal.
Survivors include both his father, Earl Hall and mother, Carol Lawler; his brother, Chris Perdue; his three sons Shawn Michael Hall, Joseph and Joshua Jolly; two aunts, Shirley Futch and Linda Blivin; a cousin, Denise Fontana.
Shawn is to be cremated and to be interred at his Aunt Shirley’s. A memorial will be held on July 10th, 2022 at 6:00 pm at 120 Mosley Hollow Road, Unicoi, TN 37692.
Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.
Memorials may be shared at www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Hall family. (423) 282-1521