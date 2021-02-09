ELIZABETHTON - Shawn Marie Phillips Hodge, 50, Elizabethton passed away Friday, February 5, 2021 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center after a lengthy illness. She was released from her suffering and pain. Shawn was a daughter of Charles and Phyllis Phillips of Elizabethton. She was preceded in death by her sister, Michelle Loyd; grandparents, James and Christeen Stamper, Edward and Elizabeth Phillips; also several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Shawn enjoyed shopping, going to garage sales, eating out and spending time with her grandchildren and fur babies. She was of Christian faith. She attended Happy Valley and Elizabethton High Schools.
Survivors in addition to her parents includes her children, Jacob Hodge and wife, Therese of Greeneville, Katie (Justin) of Knoxville, and Meagan (Logan) of the residence; her brothers, Charlie Phillips and wife, Barbara, Brandon Phillips and Jesse, and Shannon Phillips and Alex; four grandchildren, Olivia, Landry, Avery and Baron; several aunts, uncles and many cousins; and her fur babies, Daisy, Peyton, Bella and Cocoa; her special friends, Amy and Tommy Russell.
Funeral services for Shawn will be conducted at 6pm Thursday, February 11, 2021 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, 800 E. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City with Pastor Donny Reagan officiating. The family will receive friends from 5-6pm.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Reddy and to the Doctors and nurses at Vanderbilt University Medical Center for the excellent care and kindness of Shawn.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations please be made to the funeral home to help with the funeral expenses.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com. Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Hodge family. 423-928-2245