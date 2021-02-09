BLUFF CITY - Shawn Edward “Mustang” Malone, 38, Bluff City, passed away Thursday, February 4, 2021. He was born December 10, 1982 in Elizabethton. Prior to his illness he was employed as a Construction Worker. Mustang was preceeded in death by two sons: Colby & Austin Malone.
Survivors include his wife: Rebecca Nance Malone. A Very Special Daughter: Emily Malone. His Father: Edward Leon Malone; His Mother: Naomi Webb Minnick. Two Sisters: Amber Shell and Kimberly Guess. A very special Aunt: Angela Malone Estep. Special Uncle, Ricky Malone. Several Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, and Nephews. Special Friends: Greg Nance, Chris Nance, Sr, Greg Nance, Jr. and Matthew Byrd.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Thursday February 11, 2021 in the New Bethel Cemetery, Piney Flats with Dr. Kenneth Jordan officiating. Active Pallbearers will be: Edward Malone, Brent Shell, Hayden Shell, Adam Guess, Malakhi Guess, Dwayne Nance, Hunter Nance and Scotty Combs. The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
