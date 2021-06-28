On Sunday, June 27, 2021 the Lord called His servant Shawn Broyles to be at peace forever. Shawn was 53 years old. He was born on April 16, 1968 in Johnson City, TN.
Shawn was called in to the ministry in 1992. He followed his calling by ministering at the Haven of Mercy in Johnson City, John M Reed Nursing Home in Limestone, and Four Oaks Nursing Home in Jonesborough. He assisted in teaching and preaching at Jonesborough Church of God and Unity Family Worship Center. He pastored Casi Full Gospel Church for 12 years until his health started to deteriorate and he had to resign. Shawn didn’t stop working for the Lord and would witness and tell about the goodness and mercy of the Lord who died that we might go free.
He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald “Wayne” Broyles and a sister Sonja Broyles both of the Cherokee community.
Survivors include his wife, Teresa Bryant Broyles, of the home; mother, Linda Broyles, Kiln, Mississippi; two brothers, Shane Broyles and Shannon Broyles and wife, Kellie, all of Johnson City; mother-in-law, Virginia Hinkle; and five nephews and one niece.
Funeral services will be conducted 2:00 pm, Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Randy Hopson officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 pm Wednesday prior to the service. Interment services follow at Morning Star Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Broyles, Dalton Broyles, Steve Morris, Logan Jenkins and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Broyles family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Jonesborough, TN 753-3821