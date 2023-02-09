Sharron "Sharry" Lee Kabool passed away February 7, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. Born on June 25, 1958, in Kingsport, TN, Sharry was a graduate of Science Hill High School, Johnson City, TN. She is preceded in death by her mother Bobbie H. Kabool of Johnson City, TN; sister Candy and brother-in-law Charlie Hensley of Asheville, NC; and brother Don Kabool of Gastonia, NC. She is survived by daughter Mandy Baynes (husband Drew and son Charlie) of Maineville, OH; son John Crowe (wife Erica and daughter Riley) of Maryville, TN; sister Pam Kabool (significant other Denny "Gov" Emmert) of Elizabethton, TN; significant other Ryan Hutson of Maryville, TN; cousin Rob Osborne of Johnson City, TN; cousin Robert Hodge of Kingsport, TN; sister-in-law Nancy (late Don) and their children Jessica and Chris Kabool. Sharry worked for various companies and school systems over the years, but her favorite career was being a loving mother and nana. Her hobbies and interests included gardening, fishing, hunting, reading, taking care of her numerous pets, and sitting on the back porch enjoying her windchimes.
A Celebration of Life for Sharry will be held at a later date with her final resting place at Grandview Cemetery, Maryville, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center (www.maarcadopt.org/memorydonation) in Sharry's name.