ELIZABETHTON - On Monday, November 23, 2020, surrounded by her family, the Lord called Sharon Peters, age 80, of Elizabethton and she answered “Here I Am”, the Lord said, “Come home, your mansion is ready” and she took his hand. Sharon had suffered from dementia for several years before her death. Sharon was born in Carter County to the late Albert C. “Clark” Williams and Margaret Eliza Proffitt Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Roger Williams and Jerry Williams; a sister, Beverly Shell; and a son-in-law, Richard Moore.
Sharon was a wonderful wife, mother and sister and she was a homemaker. She was a former member of Watauga Valley Free Will Baptist Church and was a current member of Old Horseshoe Free Will Baptist Church.
Those left to cherish her wonderful memory include her husband, Maynard Peters, of the home; a daughter, Tammy Moore, of Elizabethton; a brother, Harry Williams and wife Debbie, of Elizabethton; a sister-in-law, Phyllis Williams, of Kingsport; and a brother-in-law, Randy Shell, of Elizabethton. Several nieces and nephews also survive.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to Old Horseshoe Free Will Baptist Church, C/O David Wilson, 295 Bishop Hollow Road, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
