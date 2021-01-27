JONESBOROUGH, TN- Sharon Lynn Briggs, 73, passed away at her home in Jonesborough, Tennessee on Tuesday, January 26, 2021. Sharon was born on January 2, 1948, in Jonesborough, Tennessee to the late Clarence and Arlene Bush Keefauver.
Sharon was a native of Jonesborough and the Gray Station area and had lived in the area for all her life. She was a 1966 graduate of Sulphur Springs High School, in Sulphur Springs, Tennessee. She was a daycare provider in her home for many years. She dearly loved nurturing children and collecting teddy bears.
Sharon was a member of Sulphur Springs Baptist Church for 40 years where she was also a Sunday School teacher. She was later a member of Oak Hill Baptist Church in Fall Branch.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Howard E. Briggs; a son, Howard Scott Briggs; and a brother, Jerry Keefauver.
Those left to cherish Sharon’s memory include her son and his wife Roger D. & Judy Briggs; as well as her grandson and his wife, John Ross and Jessica Briggs.
Receiving of Friends for Sharon will be held at Snyder’s Memorial Gardens, funeral home, on Friday, January 29, 2021, from 4pm-6pm. The Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Sulphur Springs Cemetery at 12:00 noon. Officiating the services will be Chaplain Steven Spell. Serving as pallbearers will be: John Briggs, Justin Hoss, Brian Briggs, Glenn Briggs, Eldridge Briggs, Eddie Briggs, Jack VanZant. Serving as honorary pallbearers are Robert Hoss and Bobby Ford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences can be sent to Sharon’s family at the funeral home’s website, www.snydersmemorialgardens.com
Snyder’s Memorial Gardens is honored to serve the family of Ms. Sharon Lynn Briggs.