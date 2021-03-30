JOHNSON CITY - Sharon Lee Johnson, 63, of Johnson City, died Saturday, March 27, 2021 at the Ballad Hospice House in Bristol. She was a native of Johnson City, daughter of the late Robert Hutton and Mary Alice Smith.
Sharon was a former machine operator for Kennametal.
She was a member of Freedom Road Baptist Church of Elizabethton.
In addition to her parents, a brother, Tommy Hutton; three sisters, Jackie Gutierrez, Judy Carr and Libby Nickles; a grandson, Aiden Campbell all preceded her in death.
Those left to cherish her memory, two daughters, Amy (Brian) Cox, Tina (Rod) Fisher; three sons, Chris Campbell, Cory (Stacie) Anderson, Jeremy (Tracy Johnson) Campbell; two brothers, Billy Hutton and Bubby Hutton; two sisters, Sheila Campbell (Alfred) and Lisa Hutton; eleven grandchildren, Isaac, Ben, Sarah, Meranda, C.J., Navaeh, Eli, Bri, Cameron, Caleb and Kaysen; several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
There are no public services scheduled at this time. A private scattering will take place at a later date.