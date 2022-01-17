JOHNSON CITY - Sharon Lavonne Buchanan McKenzie, 72, Johnson City passed away Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at her residence. She was born July 23, 1949 in Johnson City to the late Floyd & Geraldine Archer Buchanan. She was a graduate of Happy Valley High School. Sharon was employed at the Johnson City Federal Credit Union for 37 years. She was a lifelong member of Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Sharon was Miss Happy Valley 1967. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband A.B. McKenzie and by a sister: Teresa Collins.
Survivors include her sisters: Suzie (Jim) Mueller, West Palm Beach, Florida, Shelby (Eddie) Shoun, Limestone and Whitney Bowling of the home. A special sister: Neva Cody. Her special Niece: Darcie Dosher, special nephews: Corey Shoun and Jeremy Shoun. Her special friends: Sonja Rice, Eileen Kendrick and Barbara Whitson.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, January 19, 2022 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with Chaplain Chris Hughes officiating. The family would like to express a special “Thank You” to Chris Hughes for doing her service and to Bethany Chapman and Joanne Bamman for her car. Also, a special thank you to her personal care givers, Joanne Bamman, Bethany Collins and the staff of Amedisys Hospice. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Washington County Animal Shelter or Carter County Animal Shelter. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the McKenzie family.