ERWIN - Sharon Kay Ritchie Slagle, age 50, Erwin, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Wednesday, January 5, 2022. She was born on December 25, 1971, in Johnson City, Tennessee. Sharon is a daughter of Nancy Seward Ritchie and the late George Arliss Ritchie.
She was a proud member of the Unicoi County Lady Devil’s Basketball Team from 1986 until her graduation in 1990. Sharon earned her BS Degree in Elementary Education and her Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Development from East Tennessee State University. She began her teaching career at Rock Creek Elementary School where she taught first grade for several years. Then, Sharon started teaching Pre-K at the Community Learning Center with Unicoi County School System. Later, Sharon became the Director of Pre-K Program with the Unicoi County School System. She attended Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church for several years.
Sharon coached the Unicoi County Middle School Lady Devil’s Basketball Team. She loved watching her son, the light of her life play football, basketball and baseball for the Unicoi County Blue Devils. Sharon attended all his ballgames as well as her nieces and nephews sporting events. She was a loving and devoted wife, mom, daughter, sister, aunt, teacher and friend. Sharon will be greatly missed by her family and everyone who knew her. The impact Sharon’s short life made on others will be remembered forever and live on for generations to come. Heaven gained an angel.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Frank and Florence Seward and her paternal grandparents, John K. and Hattie Love Ritchie; father-in-law, Donnie Slagle.
Sharon leaves behind to cherish many wonderful memories of her, husband of twenty-seven years, Donnie Slagle; her son, Lucas Slagle, of the home; mother, Nancy Seward Ritchie; sister, Ronda Simpson and husband, Rob; mother-in-law, Tonette Jones and husband, Glenn; sister-in-law, Saundra Miller and husband, Dave; Uncle Randall Seward and wife, Gail; Aunt Joann Ritchie; nieces and nephews: Sydney Miller, Shelby Dean Miller, Joshua Miller, Connor Simpson and Clay Simpson; many very special cousins, friends and co-workers also survive.
The family will receive friends from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church. A celebration of Sharon’s life will be held at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Noah Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Connor Simpson, Clay Simpson, Rob Simpson, Joshua Miller, Dave Miller and Josh Seward. Honorary pallbearer will be John English.
Flowers will be accepted however, those wishing may make memorial donations in memory of Sharon to: Unicoi County High School Athletic Program, 700 South Mohawk Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the Holston Valley Medical Center Cardiac Care Unit nursing staff for all the love and care given to Sharon as well as her entire family.
