JOHNSON CITY - Sharon K. Turnbull, Ph. D, born July 31, 1944 in Haskell, Oklahoma, died, at age 77, on January 13, 2022, in Johnson City, TN.
Sharon was born and raised in Haskell, Oklahoma. She graduated from Oklahoma University and earned her degree in nursing, which started off a lifelong love for the healing professions. Even after being diagnosed with an autoimmune disease, she worked tirelessly in the name of health and healing as a nurse, teacher, health care administrator, lecturer, and researcher/writer. She published many articles, wrote books, and created a website, all with hard earned wisdoms about how to find health and healing of the mind, body and spirit. She viewed her disabilities as challenges from which to learn and grow, then shared what she learned so others could find their way through their own challenges. She was a remarkable woman in so many ways and gifted us with priceless wisdoms.
She also had an amazing creative life, learning how to make many beautiful and sometimes unusual works of art. She learned (often self-taught) how to draw and paint with multiple mediums and made sure that individually handmade Christmas cards went to all of her loved ones every year - some beautifully traditional and others uniquely endearing. It is a gift we will miss in the holidays to come.
Whether she was serving as a nurse, an instructor, a lecturer, a university department director, or website developer/owner (goddessgift.com) she was truly devoted to her patients, students, clients and co-workers. During her career, she touched so many lives and was virtually unstoppable when it came to learning new ways to create and improve whatever she found that could use her magic touch. She lived a remarkable life and will be sorely missed.
She was preceded in death by her soul-mate, James M. Turnbull, her soul-sister, Connie Douglas, and her parents, Gerald and Kathleen Steelman.
She is survived by her brother, Michael Steelman, MD; daughters, Liz and Sarah; step-children; Andrea, Philip, and Laura; nine amazing grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and countless beloved relatives, in-laws and friends.
In lieu of flowers and a ceremony, the family requests donations to any of Sharon’s beloved charities or services (https://theriverministryforwomen.com/, JC Public Library, our Local Dog Park or Humane Society, Mental Health and Domestic Shelters/Hotlines, AA - https://contribution.aa.org/sca-dev-2020-1/checkout.ssp?is=checkout#login-register, Hospice or-ganizations, or heifer.org,)
Thank you for all of your love and prayers.
