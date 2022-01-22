January 24, 1949 – January 14, 2022
This is to announce the passing of Sherry Servio (72) on January 14, 2022. Sherry was born in Hibbing, Minnesota, January 24, 1949. Sherry slipped peacefully away to be with her Lord at the Four Seasons Hospice Elizabeth House in Flat Rock, North Carolina, of ALS/Lou Gehrig’s Disease, one year after her diagnosis.
Sherry was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Emil Servio (Gene), on May 21, 2004; her mother, Jeanette Korpi Servio, on February 5, 1998; and twin brothers in 1946. She is survived by her only sister, Joy Servio Levins (Asheville, NC) and many cousins and friends.
Sherry worked as a Licensed Practical Nurse most of her career including Hospital, Clinical, Research, Industrial, Ob/Gyn, Senior Care, Home Health, and Hospice nursing.
Sherry had a beautiful barn home near the quaint Americana town of Jonesborough and from her porch she could admire the beautiful Tennessee mountains, farm fields and ponds that drove a memory to keep in her heart forever.
Sherry was an attendee of Boone’s Creek Christian Church in Johnson City, TN, and was a long-time member of the Ladies After-Church Lunch Bunch. It was an honor for her to share laughter and love with those lovely ladies. They had wonderful adventures together and sweet fellowship over a delicious meal and cup of coffee or tea. Stories told at the Ladies Lunch Bunch never left the Lunch Bunch. 😊 Sherry awaits many more wonderful get-togethers with the sweet ladies at a table in Heaven where calories will never count.
There will be no memorial service at this time. Sherry will be buried by her parents in Conejo Mountain Memorial Park in Camarillo, California.