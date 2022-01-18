JOHNSON CITY - Sharon Elaine Hooker, age 74, of Johnson City, TN went to be with her Heavenly Father on Friday, January 14, 2022.
A native of Carter County, she grew up in Roan Mountain, TN and moved to Elizabethton when she was 18 to go to college. She then moved to Johnson City where she worked at Dosser Department Store and Home Federal. Bank and has resided there for 54 years. She was a devoted wife of 51 years to Jim Hooker, a homemaker, an Avon Rep for 35 years and owned and operated Flowers by Elaine. Her life centered around God and loving her husband, her church family at Bethel where she played the keyboard and ministered hope encouragement and love to her family and friends. She was a bold warrior for God and led many people to the Lord. During the two years of chemo, she led patients in the waiting room to Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Edna Honeycutt, her brother and sister- in-law, Harold and Jane Honeycutt and their son Glen., and her father and mother-n -law James and Mary belle Grey Hooker.
She is survived by her husband Jim Hooker, her sister and brother-in-law Leta and Doc Campbell, their girls Tia and Destiny special niece and husband Terry and Carol Lowery and Wade and Chrissy Henson, brothers and sister-in-law law Johnny and Alice Hooker, Tommy and Janice Hooker, Danny and Jo Hooker and Susan Harris and a special cousin Debbie Edwards. Several nieces and nephews and cousins also survive.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Bethel Church Gap Creek Road on March 10, 2022.
She will be greatly missed but she is singing with the best in heaven!
