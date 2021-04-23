ELIZABETHTON - Sharon Dawn Hill, age 44, of Elizabethton, Tennessee gained her Angel wings on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Sharon was born in Bristol, Tennessee to Mike Baird and Sharon Larimer Wilder. She was preceded in death by her grandma and grandpa Larimer and an aunt, Cheryl Baird.
Sharon was a loving, brave and strong young woman who never knew a stranger. She was the sweetest and most caring mom to her kids and did everything in her power to give them a good life. Sharon was of the Free Will Baptist faith. She loved to watch Alabama football, spending time with her friends and taking care of animals. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Those left to continue Sharon’s legacy and cherish her memories include her children, Cory Hill (Elisa Alexes) of Kingsport, Jacob Hill (Kalla) of Elizabethton and Connor Hill, of Elizabethton; father to her children, Kevin Hill; her mother, Sharon Wilder, of Johnson City; her father, Mike Baird (Audrey) of Elizabethton; and her mother and father-in-law, Gary and Judy Hill, of Elizabethton. her siblings, Michael Baird, of Maryville, Charles Baird (Tara Wolfe), of Kingsport, Amy McKinney (Josh) and Ricky McKinney, both of Johnson City; her grandchildren, Gabriel Hill, Desi Hill, Dustin Hill and Raleigh Hill. Several nieces and nephews, as well as many friends and neighbors, also survive.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Saturday, April 24, 2021 in the funeral home chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton.
A service to celebrate the life of Sharon Hill will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 25, 2021 in the Chapel of Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton with Pastor Bryant Collins, officiating.
The graveside service will follow the service at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be Cory Hill, Jacob Hill, Chuck Baird, Michael Baird, Ricky McKinney and Josh McKinney.
The family would like to especially thank Ballad Health Hospice for the love and exceptional care they gave to Sharon.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the American Cancer Society, 861 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909 in memory of Sharon.
