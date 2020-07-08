Mrs. Sharon A. Rice, age 64, Telford, went to Heaven on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center.
Mrs. Rice was born February 23. 1956 in Washington County, TN. She was the daughter of the late Eugene & Eva Kyker O’Brien. She was also preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Stout, and four brothers, Wayne O’Brien, John O’Brien, Kenneth O’Brien and Preston O’Brien.
She attended Trinity Baptist Church of Jonesborough.
Sharon graduated from David Crockett High School. At the time of her death, she was employed by Ballad Health at Johnson City Medical Center, where she had worked for 44 years.
Sharon is survived by her daughter, Amanda Rice (Allen), her son, Todd Rice and her precious granddaughter, Aurora, her husband, Gerald Rice, all of Telford; two brothers, David O’Brien (Mary Kaye), Jonesborough and Richard O’Brien (Tammye), Douglasville, GA; three sisters, Shirley (Lester) Lunceford of Hampton, Sherry (Bobby) Potter, Elizabethton and Carlene Duncan, Jonesborough.; aunts, Letha Grogg and Patricia (Prissy) Slagle both of Johnson City; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be conducted 7:00 pm Friday, July 10, 2020 at Dillow-Taylor Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 pm Friday prior to the service and other times at the home of her brother, David, 101 Beartrack Rd. Jonesborough.
Interment services will be conducted 11:00 am Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Fairview Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be family & friends.
Condolences may be sent to the Rice family online at www.dillow-taylor.com.
