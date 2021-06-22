Shannon Ragsdale, 44, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
She overcame many hardships in her life with a smile on her face and love in her heart.
Shannon is preceded in death by: her father, James R. Ragsdale; grandparents, Bobby J Pugh and Mary A Pugh; and great grandmother, Christine Brandt.
Survivors include: her mother, Leslie Gwyn and husband Lawson; children, Colby Ragsdale, Sarah Williams and fiancé Jacob, and Jaden Gillin; brother, Bobby Burgess; step-siblings, Rhonda Hollifield and husband Alan, Thomas Gwyn and wife Lydia; aunts, Lori Hensley and Helen Pugh; uncles, Randy Pugh and wife Terri, Rusty Hensley and wife Jamie; cousins, Chris Hensley and wife Khilee, Kevin Hensley and wife Gillian, Corey Hensley, Chad Pugh and wife McKenzie, and Colt Pugh; and many friends.
She was born April 27th, 1977, in Lawton, Oklahoma to Leslie Gwyn and James Ragsdale. Anyone who knew Shannon knew that she put her faith into her Lord, Jesus Christ. She attended Harvest Time Baptist and was well loved in the community. She will be dearly missed by everyone in her life who had the privilege of knowing her, please keep the family and friends in your thoughts and prayers.
A celebration of life will be held at 7:00 pm on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Harvest Time Baptist Church, 2404 Roseberry Dr, Johnson City, TN 37604.
