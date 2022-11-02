On Monday, October 31, 2022, a really great guy, Shannon Dwayne Barnett, went home to be with his Heavenly Father on his 54th birthday, peacefully while surrounded by his loving family and friends.
Shannon was born to Bill and Betty Barnett of Johnson City, Tennessee.
Shannon graduated from University High School and received degrees from Northeast State Technical Community College in Johnson City, Tennessee and Le Cordon Bleu Culinary School, with honors, in Atlanta, Georgia.
When asked to describe Shannon, this is what you will hear: fun-loving, kind, caring, loyal, would give the shirt off of his back, and that he is just a good human being. As a Chef, he loved to cook and shared his tremendous talent working for several foodservice operations, but most of all, he would delight his family and friends with his cuisine. He enjoyed playing darts and took part in a local dart league. He also enjoyed a good game of pool. A sure way of starting a conversation with SB (as he was known to his friends) was to mention the Pittsburg Steelers, The University of Tennessee Volunteers, heavy metal tunes; or by asking what was the ingredient in that sauce? Great joy came from just being with him!
Shannon was a wonderful son and brother. He loved and was loved by his family, many friends, and his special friend, Stacy, his devoted life partner.
Shannon was preceded in death by his loving parents Bill and Betty Barnett.
Those remaining to cherish his memory include: His life partner Stacy Broyles of Jonesborough; one sister, Sharon (Bobby) Smith of Elizabethton; two brothers, Steve (Naomi) Barnett of Johnson City and Sam (Sharon) Barnett of Johnson City; an aunt, uncles, and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 5:00 to 7:00pm on Friday, November 4, 2022, followed by a Celebration of Life service beginning at 7:00pm in the Dogwood Chapel at Morris-Baker Funeral Home.
A committal service for Shannon will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Roselawn Memory Gardens, 3033 South Roan St. Johnson City, Tennessee 37601.
Dr. Kenneth Jordan will officiate the services. Pallbearers will include: Mark Godsey, Jacob Godsey, JR Hunt, Brandon Leab, Jon Barnett, Skyler Barnett, Josh Smith, and Ben Smith. Honorary Pallbearers include: Berry Warrick, Tony Daniels, John Schlichting, Caleb Schlichting, Michael Hazelwood, and Richard Storey.
In lieu of flowers, friends are asked to honor Shannon by giving to the Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter, in his name.
The physical presence of Shannon will be missed as his eternal life begins in heaven, but the love and joy he brought will continue to live with us all!