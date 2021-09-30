PINEY FLATS - Sgt. Joshua Wayne Stewart, age 39, of Piney Flats, TN went to be with Jesus on Monday, September 27, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. He was born on July 22, 1982 in Johnson City, TN to Rusty Stewart and Regina Huff McNally. He was a Sergeant for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department where he was well respected by his co-workers. Josh was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church in Johnson City. He was a wonderful father who enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children.
He was preceded in death by his father, Rusty Stewart; paternal grandparents, Dallas Stewart and Emma Lee Stewart; maternal grandfather, Roy Huff, Jr.
Those left to cherish his memories include his loving wife and high school sweetheart, Brandi Stewart; his precious children whom he loved dearly, Gracie Stewart and Jackson Stewart; mother, Regina McNally and husband Mike; grandmother, June Huff Suthers; mother-in-law and father-in-law, April Gregory and husband Jim; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
The funeral service honoring Sgt. Stewart will be held 1:00 pm Saturday, October 2, 2021 at Celebration Church, 429 Shipley Ferry Road, Blountville, TN 37617 with Pastor Rich Murray officiating. The committal and internment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mountain View Baptist Church, 4005 Bristol Hwy, Johnson City, TN 37601.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, the staff of Johnson City Medical Center, Todd Martin, and Jonathan Leichliter for their care and support shown to Josh and the family.
Online condolences may be registered at www.weaverfuneralhome.net. Arrangements have been made with Weaver Funeral Home and Cremation Services.